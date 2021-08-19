Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Shares of CI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.29. 18,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,832. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.53. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

