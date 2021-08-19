Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.48

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 19327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth $33,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 157.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,342,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth $6,034,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.