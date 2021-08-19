Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.17.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.18. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.