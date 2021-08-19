Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $124,411.65 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Cipher has a total market cap of $124,411.65 and $109,384.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00411785 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.24 or 0.00953851 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

