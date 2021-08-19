Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Purchases $518,115.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRUS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 198,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,456. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.