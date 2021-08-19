Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Purchases $518,115.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRUS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 198,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,456. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

