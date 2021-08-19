Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

