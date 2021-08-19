Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.