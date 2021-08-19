Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 222,134 Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

