Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 142.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.38 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

