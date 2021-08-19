Citadel Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

