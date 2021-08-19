Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN alerts:

Shares of FIHD opened at $232.57 on Thursday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12-month low of $138.26 and a 12-month high of $239.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.