Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84. Zosano Pharma Co. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.72.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

