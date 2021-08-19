Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,660 Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Moxian worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOXC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moxian alerts:

Shares of MOXC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73. Moxian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Moxian Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.