Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,435,211 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,211 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAQU. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

