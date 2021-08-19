Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $69.78. 3,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

