Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Boosted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,534. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.