City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 249,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $560.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

