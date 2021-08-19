City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

