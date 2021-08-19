CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on August 24th (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CleanTech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. CleanTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

