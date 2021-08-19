Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

