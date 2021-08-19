Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 88,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

