Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20.

