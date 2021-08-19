Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.