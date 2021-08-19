Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.