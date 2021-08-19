Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 66,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938 in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the first quarter worth $551,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

