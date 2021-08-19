Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $16.61. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 17,292 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

