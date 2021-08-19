CoinPoker Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $3,572.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

