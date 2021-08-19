Coinsbit Token (CNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,360.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $126,360.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.