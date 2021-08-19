Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

