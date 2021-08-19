Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

