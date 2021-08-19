Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

