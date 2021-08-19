Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 386,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

