Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Communications Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,652. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.09.
About Communications Systems
Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
