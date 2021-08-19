Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Communications Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,652. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 67.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 202,080 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Communications Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 811,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 96,597 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $128,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

