Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €149.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €149.75 ($176.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

EPA ML opened at €144.75 ($170.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €136.37. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

