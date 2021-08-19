Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a market cap of C$323.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.