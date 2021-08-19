Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $2,801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $85,399,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,648,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

