Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

