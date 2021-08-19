Contrasting Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryanair and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $1.91 billion 12.48 -$1.19 billion ($4.29) -24.60 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.42 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryanair.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryanair and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 1 4 12 0 2.65 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ryanair presently has a consensus target price of $121.48, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Ryanair.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair -59.19% -19.76% -6.98% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Ryanair on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

