Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$6.50. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 854,586 shares traded.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

