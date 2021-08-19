Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.