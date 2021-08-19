Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%.

Corporación América Airports stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 5,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,467. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

