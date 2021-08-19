Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Update

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,415,911 shares of company stock worth $286,069,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 52,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.