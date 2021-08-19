Cortex One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.21 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $35.23 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00840780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,106,881 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

