Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin Sells 6,000 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.