Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BASE. Barclays started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Couchbase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.