Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Holdings Cut by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553,828 shares during the period. Coursera comprises about 8.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Coursera worth $656,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 46,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,645. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,272 shares of company stock valued at $26,013,068 in the last three months.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

