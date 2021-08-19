Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.10. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Covanta by 136.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 2,091,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Covanta by 938.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 568,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.41. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

