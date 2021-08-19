Covenant Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

