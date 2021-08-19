Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $38,208.11

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $38,208.11 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,252.84 or 0.99922166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.00961583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00451355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00347227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

