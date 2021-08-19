Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $30,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $73,695,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $1,961,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

